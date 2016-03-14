SBS Punjabi

"Sikhs have helped build this nation"- Bill Shorten

Bill Shorten visits Revesby Gurudwara in Sydney

Published 14 March 2016 at 7:46pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 7:45pm
Opposition leader Bill Shorten paid a short visit to Revesby Gurudwara in Sydney on Sunday, 13th march 2016.

During his visit to Revesby Sikh Gurudwara and Punjabi school, Bill Shorten praised the Sikh Community for their contribution in building this nation and recognised their ongoing commitment to the better future of the country. He acknowledged the contribution and importance of migrants in this nation saying that diversity brings more character and substance to the nation.

Talking about discrimination, he said that just because people from minority group do not fit into the stereotype definition of majority, we cannot ignore their contribution, talent and ability.

During his speech, he also recognised SBSs contribution in spreading awareness about multiculturalism and bringing different communities together.



 

 

