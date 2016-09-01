Skilled migrants find it hard to find a job after migrating to Australia

That is one of the findings in the Scanlon Foundation report Australians Today that looks closely at social cohesion in the country.











The report's lead author, Monash University professor Andrew Markus, says the report highlights problems within certain visa categories when migrants first arrive, and sometimes beyond.





Many arriving on Independent Skill visas say they struggle to find work, and nearly half indicate they are "just getting along" or struggling to pay bills.











And those entering on humanitarian and asylum visas also say they are facing difficulties.





Many who arrived in Australia on humanitarian visas say they have experienced problems of economic integration.











Just 36 per cent indicated they were employed, while 20 per cent were looking for work and the remaining 44 per cent were not in the workforce.











Yet, most indicate a positive attitude to life in Australia and high levels of identification with the country.











Asked if they are satisfied with their lives, over 80 per cent indicated they were, and only 5 per cent said they were dissatisfied.











Andrew Markus says, despite many issues raised in the survey, Australia remains a good country for immigrants.

























