Small business asks for more support from an incoming government

Business is brisk for a husband-and-wife-run Indigenous catering and food truck venture, based on the New South Wales central coast.





Their Walkabout coffee, clothing and culture business has doubled during COVID, amid growing interest in bush foods for events.





But it’s not all good news. Ms Duroux says rising costs are eating into profits for many of Australia’s two million small business owners.





Fuel’s not the only cost of concern – business loans are up too, affecting many retailers with a bricks-and-mortar city address.





With more women starting their own business than ever before, female founders are calling for easier access to finance.





Australian Retailers Association's Paul Zahra says what’s needed most is a return to economic stability.





