'Social awareness key to fighting COVID-19 pandemic,' says Punjabi folk singer Devinder Dharia

Mr Dharia said health is the responsibility of all, and raising people's awareness is instrumental to containing the aggressive spread of pandemics like COVID-19.





Talking about the escalating COVID situation in India, the folk singer said both the public and the system are at fault.





"If the public is aware, they will choose representatives that will serve the public, but that isn't the case in India. Everyone, including the public and the government, is responsible for the current situation in India. Masses should choose leaders wisely," he says.





