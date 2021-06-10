SBS Punjabi

'Social awareness key to fighting COVID-19 pandemic,' says Punjabi folk singer Devinder Dharia

Punjabi folk singer Devinder Singh Dharia/Australia Day video

Punjabi folk singer Devinder Dharia. Source: Supplied

Published 10 June 2021 at 4:56pm
By MP Singh
Sydney-based Punjabi folk singer Devinder Dharia talks about the importance of awareness and adherence to public health measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Tune into this podcast to hear this interview with Australia's iconic artist.

Mr Dharia said health is the responsibility of all, and raising people's awareness is instrumental to containing the aggressive spread of pandemics like COVID-19.

Talking about the escalating COVID situation in India, the folk singer said both the public and the system are at fault.

"If the public is aware, they will choose representatives that will serve the public, but that isn't the case in India. Everyone, including the public and the government, is responsible for the current situation in India. Masses should choose leaders wisely," he says.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
