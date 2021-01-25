SBS Punjabi

Punjabi singer Devinder Dharia celebrates multiculturalism and diversity in Australia Day video

Punjabi folk singer Devinder Singh Dharia/Australia Day video

Punjabi folk singer Devinder Dharia. Source: Supplied

Published 26 January 2021 at 9:49am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Ruchika Talwar
Devinder Dharia came to Australia from a small village near Gurdaspur in Punjab, nearly three decades ago. He has nurtured Punjabi folk music and dance in Australia since the 1990s.

In the run-up to this year's Australia Day, you may have spotted multiple video clips celebrating multiculturalism and diversity on social media.

The clips that have been shared by the National Australia Day Council reflect the country's past, the impact of European settlement, and the waves of immigration that have helped Australia become 'one of the world's greatest multicultural success stories.'

Featuring in one of those videos is Sydney's Devinder Dharia, who can be seen breaking into bhangra as he says, "When I dance, I feel very happy, and the people around me are very happy."
Devinder Dhria is also known for organising annual Vaisakhi Mela at Sydney.
Devinder Dhria is also known for organising annual Vaisakhi Mela at Sydney. Source: Supplied


Known as the custodian of Punjabi folk music in Australia, Mr Dharia trained under the renowned music maestro of Punjabi folk music, Ustad Yamla Jatt before he decided to leave India and restart his life in Australia.

After over 30 years of hard work and service to Punjabi folk music and dance in Australia, he can now be seen encapsulating his life’s journey in a 30-second video, on not only people’s social media feed but also at Australia’s major airports, shopping centres and big billboards along streets.

Sporting a bright green turban and smiling down from these huge billboards, Mr Dharia talks about migrating to Australia, Australia Day and his passion for music and dance.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Dharia shared how the National Australia Day Council and Cultural Pulse contacted him to feature in the video.

"They told me they knew how popular I am and so I should be a part of their message for Australia Day. I consider this a miracle. I came to Australia in 1989 with no employable skill. All I knew was music," says Mr Dharia, whose son, 
Pav Dharia
 is also a well-known Punjabi singer.

"The energy of Punjabi folk music and dance take me over like oceanic waves. That's when I decided 30 years ago that while I will earn my bread by working as a labourer, I will channelise this energy to let Australian people see what I have brought with me," he adds.
Devinder Singh Dharia and his son Pav Dharia at thier citizenship ceremony.
Devinder Singh Dharia and his son Pav Dharia at thier citizenship ceremony. Source: Supplied


Among other well-regarded venues, Mr Dharia was invited to perform at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and also at the Sydney Opera House.

“One should simply work selflessly and fame will come,” says Mr Dharia who has instituted a school for training people interested in Punjabi folk music and dance (bhangra) in Sydney.

He is known, just like his music guru, for playing the tumbi, a one-stringed musical instrument as he sings.
Devinder Dharia (L) and his dance team at cultural festival in Sydney.
Devinder Dharia (L) and his dance team at cultural festival in Sydney. Source: Photo by Punjabi Sangeet Centre


Click on the player to listen to the full interview with Devinder Dharia.
25/01/202120:32
Share

