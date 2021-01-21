Indian-origin youth leader receives Australia Day honour for commitment to languages and culture

Indian-origin youth leader Jasmine Kaur is one of the few outstanding citizens who have been bestowed with an Australia Day honour this year.





She received this honour at the Governor House in Adelaide on Monday, 18 January.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, she said that it was a ‘proud and happy moment’ for her and her loved ones.





“It was great to be part of this ceremony. I was joined by my family and friends who cherished every single moment of this great day,” she said. The Singh family with Hon. Hieu Van Le AC, Governor of SA on Monday 18 January. Source: Supplied





Ms Kaur has been honoured for her contribution as a role model for her school community.





She said that her passion and commitment to languages and culture had helped her accept and embrace the role of an international ambassador at Adelaide High School.





“This role focused on supporting international students within the local school environment and the wider South Australian community,” she said.





“I have been involved in fostering cultural diversity through many volunteering roles in ethnic school and community programs where I also helped raise funds for organisations such as the Cancer Council and Can: Do 4Kids.”





Jasmine Kaur (L) with the other Australia Day award recipient Gurjinder Singh (R). Source: Photo courtesy Daljeet Bakshi





The Australia Day Council of South Australia Chief Executive Officer, Jan Chorley said these awards recognise the commitment of extraordinary South Australians who work unnoticed for their communities.





“The Australia Day Awards recognise those outstanding efforts made by people all around South Australia. The actions of the 2021 recipients are something special that enriches the lives of those around them,” she said.





“These are the unsung heroes that we pay tribute to on Australia Day, and I congratulate all Award recipients for the outstanding contribution that they have made to their community.”





Ms Kaur, who migrated from Chandigarh in India to Australia at the age of three, could only speak Punjabi at that time.

Her mother Mandeep Kaur and Mohan Singh told SBS Punjabi that she realised her passion for languages once she developed English fluency. The proud mum said that Jasmine never looked back after that point as she began to excel in all her subjects at school.





Ms Kaur also shared that her daughter showed great interest in literature.





“These early linguistic and literacy achievements have encouraged Jasmine to pursue studying Greek, French and Spanish while strengthening the languages spoken in her birth town – Punjabi and Hindi,” she added.





The Australia Day award recipients at the Government House on Monday 18 January. Source: Supplied





An aspiring neurologist, Ms Kaur now aims to study nursing at the university level after finishing her school this year.





Click this link to know the full list of SA’s Australia Day Award winners.





Click on the audio link to listen to a full conversion with Jasmine Kaur.

