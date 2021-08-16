Some migrant workers who received JobKeeper told to repay it

Mr Jaber applied for the wage subsidy and was accepted, despite being on a Temporary Protection Visa and falling outside the eligibility criteria.





After almost a year of receiving support he got a debt letter asking for it all back.





"To be honest with you I was very shocked. Because this is not tickets like $50 or $100, you can deal with it. This is 27,000 to 27,900. I was shocked. I was stressed out, especially when we have the COVID-19 lockdown . I didn't know what I am going to do."





Advertisement

The tax office eventually agreed to waive the repayments.





And the minister in charge, Employment Minister Stuart Robert, says errors can be rectified.





"In areas where the ATO has been at fault on issues of payment or indeed Services Australia which I used to be the minister for, where the department has made a mistake, then the department generally waives these but of course every circumstance is different. But it's important to clarify the difference between not understanding the law and the department making an error."





But according to Wallace Huang, an industrial officer at the Migrant Workers Centre, the emotional damage has often already been done. Wallace Huang says dozens are in the same situation. The centre has helped wipe around 130 thousand dollars of JobKeeper debt.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



