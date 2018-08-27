Some new faces, some switched portfolios in Scott Morrison's Cabinet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his newly appointed ministry is an election-winning team, as the coalition tries to recover from last week's leadership spill. Among those announced in cabinet is Liberal leadership challenger Peter Dutton, who has been returned as Minister for Home Affairs. But Mr Morrison says immigration will be moved out of the portfolio.





Refugee advocates say they are happy to see the Immigration portfolio moved away from the control of Peter Dutton. Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul says there has been too much recent anti-migrant sentiment, including a massive backlog in the number of people waiting for citizenship.





Mr Rintoul has told S-B-S News, hopefully there will be a change in approach under the new minister.





Meanwhile, Christopher Pyne will move across to the Defence portfolio and Steven Ciobo will replace him as Defence Industry Minister.





Dan Tehan has been moved to Education, while Simon Birmingham has been appointed Minister for Trade and Tourism. Marise Payne will also take over as Foreign Minister, after Julie Bishop resigned from the role. Ms Bishop has been on the coalition front bench for the last 15 years and has been Foreign Minister for the past five. Mr Morrison says Ms Bishop gave him advice on the new cabinet.





Former Prime Minister John Howard says Ms Bishop's resignation is a big loss for the government. He has told Sky News, she has been a great contributor throughout her time in cabinet.





In other appointments, Mitch Fifield returns to the communications portfolio and Greg Hunt will retain the position of Minister for Health.





Mathias Cormann has been returned as finance minister and Senate leader, and new deputy Liberal Leader Josh Frydenberg has already been sworn in as Treasurer. Former Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge has been moved into the cities, urban infrastructure and population portfolio. Mr Morrison has also announced Angus Taylor as the new Minister for Energy, although there will now be a separate Environment Minister -- Melissa Price





Environmental lobby group, Friends of the Earth, says it has no problem with Scott Morrison's decision to split the energy and environment portfolios. But Campaign Coordinator Cam Walker has told S-B-S News, he has very serious concerns about Angus Taylor being named as the new Energy Minister.





In other appointments, Karen Andrews will become Minister for Industry, Science and Technology. Kelly O'Dwyer takes over jobs and industrial relations, while Michaelia Cash moves to small business, skills and vocational training.





