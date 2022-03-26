Some workplaces are actively seeking staff that think differently

It's a term that covers a range of conditions including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Dyslexia, among others.





Dr Miriam Moeller, a Senior Lecturer in International Business at the University of Queensland, puts it simply.





"Neurodiversity in essence is the idea that humans simply don't come in a one size fits all neurological package. It's estimated that around 15 to 20 per cent of the population, and that's worldwide, is neurodiverse. If we translate this into the Australian context, it means around 3.5 million Australians are in some way neurodiverse.It’s hard to get an exact number on the statistics around each of these different number of neurodiversities because not everyone receives a formal diagnosis."





But workplaces are finding ways to embrace the unique opportunities provided by staff who think, and work, differently.





Companies including Microsoft, Woolworths, IBM and ANZ have all implemented neurodiverse hiring programs in recent years.





In a pilot program for US investment company JP Morgan Chase, employees with autism in its IT departments worked 48 per cent faster than those without, and were 92 per cent more effective.





Here in Australia, tech company DXC Technologies found candidates who worked on a pilot program with ANZ returned 12 months value in five months, and in some areas showed 50 per cent more productivity.





While neurodiversity comes with challenges, Dr Miriam Moeller says the key is tapping into its corresponding strengths.





"For instance, an autistic person, despite perhaps having challenges interacting with others can be quit Another example is dyslexia. They can have highly developed reasoning skills or can be just exceptional problem solvers. Once again, a clear strength. Final example. ADHD, people with ADHD can be highly creative. And you know, they may just have this ability to really think outside the box in a way that no one else around them can. Again, in spite of the challenges they may be experiencing on a day to day basis"



