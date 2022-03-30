Some workplaces are actively seeking staff that think differently

Anthony Ni has an impressive resume which includes a degree in data analytics and financial mathematics.





He has tutored in maths and statistics and is fluent in three languages.





He's also autistic.





And he's secured a high-skilled job as a technology consultant.





"I'm doing those quality assurance, make sure that software is working at a high quality and I'm using my programming skills to create different test scenarios. Everyone is very friendly to me - they will say 'ay Anthony', do you know how to write this software? They will always give me something to learn and give me a sense of fufilment."





Sharnae Berresford is a Wiradjuri woman who has autism and dyslexia.





She loves her job at Woolworths and she's good at it - she's won the national prize for Cashier of the Year.





"I just try and do the best I can and help in any way I can to make it easier for the customers in any way even like some of the older ladies which I love. Love you guys. A lot more girls. And you know who you are."]



