Some workplaces are actively seeking staff that think differently

Published 31 March 2022 at 10:45am
By Sarah Conte
Presented by Harleen Kaur
As workplaces aim to innovate, some are specifically looking for staff that think differently, or are neurodiverse. And many find that embracing workers with conditions like autism or A-D-H-D comes with advantages.

Anthony Ni has an impressive resume which includes a degree in data analytics and financial mathematics.

He has tutored in maths and statistics and is fluent in three languages.

He's also autistic.

And he's secured a high-skilled job as a technology consultant.

"I'm doing those quality assurance, make sure that software is working at a high quality and I'm using my programming skills to create different test scenarios.  Everyone is very friendly to me - they will say 'ay Anthony', do you know how to write this software? They will always give me something to learn and give me a sense of fufilment."

Sharnae Berresford is a Wiradjuri woman who has autism and dyslexia.

She loves her job at Woolworths and she's good at it - she's won the national prize for Cashier of the Year.

"I just try and do the best I can and help in any way I can to make it easier for the customers in any way even like some of the older ladies which I love. Love you guys. A lot more girls. And you know who you are."]

