South Australia awaits government nod for pilot plan to bring back international students

The South Australian Government proposed the scheme last month but it has since been put on pause by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. South Australia recently declared its hotel quarantine capacity would be increased to 800 people per week, which includes 600 places for international students.





Some South Australians are concerned the pilot could break the state’s COVID-19-free record. But students like Cindi Du say they are ready and willing to comply with all the state's health guidelines, so they can get back to studying in Australia.





"We really want to come back and we will do everything that government tells us because it’s not only for our own good health but also for the public health so if we get a chance to get back that would be great, to continue our face to face studies and enjoy the Australian life in the meantime."





A similar plan to bring students to the Australian Capital Territory was scrapped in July after the second coronavirus wave took hold in Victoria.





