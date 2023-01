Our Pakistan based contributor Masood Mallhi is giving Eid wishes to all SBS Punjabi listeners in a fantastic way by presenting an interview with world famous comedy king Anwar Masood of Pakistan. Anwar Masood is not only famous for his funny writings but also for his unique and appealing style of speaking.





Anwar Masood giving Eid Ul Adha wishes though his world famous comedy poems. Source: Masood Mallhi