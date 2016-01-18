Sports Update

Source: Getty Images
Published 18 January 2016 at 10:06pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 12:35pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The past week in sports world was exciting but the comming week is predicted to be even more thrilling. Here's a look at what transpired over the weekend and what's to come next: India and Australia played their third ODI match at MCG on sunday with thousands of Indian cricket fans in attendance. Virat Kohli made his 24th one day cricket century, the first at MCG. India made 295 runs in 50 overs. Australia lost Steve Smith and George Bailey early on but Glenn Maxwell helped rebuild the innings with Shaun Marsh and steered his side to a tense victory with a superb performance under pressure. Indian captain MS Dhoni blamed poor fielding for their loss in the game. Australia has won the series with a 3-0 lead. The next match will be played on Wednesday, 20th Jan at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Meanwhile, Australian Open Grand Slam 2016 kicked off in Melbourne on Monday with more than 70,000 people attending day 1 to watch tennis giants like Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer play. Samantha stosur, the only seeded female player of Australia has been knocked out of the grand slam by Kristyna Pliskova whereas, Williams, Djokovic, Federer, Kyrgios, Sharapova, Tsonga and Nishikori have moved to the next round. Day 2 of Australian Open will see two Australian players, Lleyton Hewitt and James Duckworth fight it out for a spot in the next round. This is the last Grand Slam tournament for Lyeton Hewitt.
Published 18 January 2016 at 10:06pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 12:35pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share