SBS Punjabi

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister says the country's economy has collapsed

SBS Punjabi

Protesters shout slogans outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo over the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Source: EPA / CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2022 at 11:43am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

After months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister says his country's economy has completely collapsed. The government there is seeking help from international lenders, as politicians in Australia, clash over how best to approach the crisis.

Published 27 June 2022 at 11:43am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Sri Lankans have been crying out for the most basic essentials for months now.

Those appeals have all but gone unanswered.

Now, the nation's Prime Minister is delivering the brutal truth - that the country is on track to hit rock bottom.

Advertisement
Already in debt and with over 50 billion dollars owed to foreign creditors - Sri Lanka's only option - is tough austerity measures and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The IMF has been in the country this week to negotiate a rescue package.

But Asia Securities economist Lakshini Fernando says it's all come too little too late.

Meanwhile, the new Home Affairs Minister has travelled on a low-profile trip to Colombo pledging 50 million dollars in aid.

SBS has put these concerns to the office of the Home Affairs minister but is yet to get a response.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

While homeowners are upset over interest rate hikes, expert says property rates could face a sharp fall



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack