Stranded Australians grow increasingly worried about new restrictions that might further delay their return

Around 38 thousand Australians are stuck overseas waiting to return home, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told SBS.





For those stranded in the United Kingdom, worries increase as the country records tens of thousands, sometimes 60-thousand COVID-19 cases per day.





Experts say the new variant is said to be 70 per cent more infectious.





But the financial pressures arising out of the pandemic and Australia's tough border rules are not making it easy for citizens to return home.





Australian Melanie Ryan says the out-of-pocket costs of flying home are too high.





"It has been difficult to get from London to Australia since the pandemic started, but in many ways, it has become more difficult over time."





"I'm working with a travel agent to try and get myself to Melbourne in March. If I would like to travel economy class I am looking at paying about $5000 or $6000 for that. If I choose to travel business class, up to $10,000."





"People say that business class is a more guaranteed way to get into Australia because the airline is more likely to take you." said s Ryan.





