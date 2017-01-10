Strictest gun laws in the world, still scores die in celebratory firing in India

Even though India has one of the strictest gun laws in the world, yet, scores of people die each year due to celebratory firing at wedding and other functions. The death of a dancer at a Bathinda wedding function is one of the latest casualties. We talked to Advocate Ranjit Singh from Punjab and Haryana high court regarding gun laws in India. Advocate Ranjit Singh pointed out that any licensed gun owner can only take his weapon to a place if he thinks there is a danger to his security. Even so, no one shold display the weapon in public and it should always be in a proper cover. Yet, many people display and use guns to do empty celebratory firing at wedding functions in Punjab. Advocate Ranjit mentioned, firing in the air too, is illegal.





So why is it that despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the world, people still get injured or killed at functions? How come people are allowed to bring and display their weapon in a public gathering?





Advocate Ranjit Singh says that despite the strict laws, the management, regulation and implementation of these laws is flawed. He says that even the though the laws says that if a person has any sort of conviction against him in the past five years, he/she cannot get or renew his fire arms license, yet, people use their political or financial influence to gain license. The law itself is loosely implemented and the police, on many occasions, fail to check whether people are complying with the rules or not. He also mentions that every individual from our society has an obligation too. People need to be clear on their rights around fire arms and once they are aware, they have a responsibility to be aware and take action if they see someone abusing the gun laws.





Killing someone or committing a murder carries a death penalty in India, that is, if it is proven that the accused had an intention to kill someone. In case of negligent death, death penalty can be averted but killing someone still carries a life imprisonment sentence.





Before independence, there were no gun rules as such in India as the British did not want to give weapons in the hands of Indians for the fear of a revolt. After independence, gun rules were formed and since then there have been many amendments in those rules. Anybody in India can apply for a gun license and own a gun but there can only be two reasons for owning a gun – one, for personal security and two, for sport. People can only own up to three guns at a time and the permission for the type of gun they own depends on the purpose they need it for. The license has to be renewed every three years if not early and proper checks should be done at the time of renewal.





About Advocate Ranjit Singh:





After completing his degree in law from Punjab University campus, Advocate ranjit Singh started his practice in his home town of Patiala. The initial days of his career were groomed by a senior most criminal advocate from Patiala Mr NPS Waraich. Later he shifted to Chandigarh and started practicing under senior criminal advocate Mr JS Bedi.





Though his forte is criminal law, he has also contested many challenging civil cases. He is also a member of an NGO, Sadvipra Samaj Sewa who frequently organise legal camps especially across Punjab and Haryana. His motive is to help the needy and to spread awareness regarding laws and Indian legal system among members of society.



