Sudden spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab causes concern

Indian Health workers take swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 testing

India recorded the highest number of Covid19 cases which are the highest single-day surge recorded in any country so far. Source: EPA

The central government of India has sent two expert COVID teams - one to Punjab and another to Chandigarh, in the wake of a sharp increase of coronavirus cases, as well as deaths in the state.

With 4.2 million cases, India has now become the second-highest country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, surpassing Brazil and second only to United States of America.

The northern state of Punjab has seen a sharp increase in the number of infections, and the death rate of the state now stands at third in India, surpassing Delhi.

The central government has deployed special teams in Punjab and Chandigarh today, to better manage the pandemic.

In other news, USA has expressed concern over the tensions on the Sino-Indian border and offered to mediate in peace talks. 

To hear more, click on the audio player above for this week's Punjabi Diary. 

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


