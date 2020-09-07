Sudden spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab causes concern

With 4.2 million cases, India has now become the second-highest country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, surpassing Brazil and second only to United States of America.





The northern state of Punjab has seen a sharp increase in the number of infections, and the death rate of the state now stands at third in India, surpassing Delhi.





The central government has deployed special teams in Punjab and Chandigarh today, to better manage the pandemic.





In other news, USA has expressed concern over the tensions on the Sino-Indian border and offered to mediate in peace talks.





To hear more, click on the audio player above for this week's Punjabi Diary.





