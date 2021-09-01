SBS Punjabi

Support groups urge international community to unite to rescue and rehabilitate Afghan Hindus and Sikhs

Afghan Sikhs

Sikh refugees from Afghanistan hold placards as they demand security for their families and their religious places. Source: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

Published 1 September 2021 at 2:15pm, updated 2 September 2021 at 12:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

United Sikhs, a global Sikh community support group, has called on the global community to work together to evacuate Hindus and Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan, as the situation in the war-torn region continues to deteriorate with the Taliban making rapid gains.

Highlights
  • United Sikhs urges countries to help evacuate and resettle Afghan Hindus and Sikhs
  • Rehabilitation remains the next biggest challenge for evacuated Afghan minorities: United Sikhs
Gurvinder Singh, Director of United Sikhs Australia, said they have called upon countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, to open their borders for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

“The United Sikhs is approaching political and humanitarian organisations to help Sikhs and Hindus migrate out of Afghanistan," he said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

Advertisement


Mr Singh said United Sikhs has previously assisted evacuated Afghan minorities in securing passports and resettling in other countries but insisted that the current political climate calls for strategic help from the global community to ensure those displaced find a new home.

"We have helped the rescued Afghans to get passports and to settle down in a new country by paying their initial medical, education and rental expenses.

“With the current political turn-around, many Sikhs from across the country have taken refuge in the Kabul Gurudwara (Sikh temple) and are looking for a refuge in the west or other countries," he said.

Afghan Sikhs
A 2012 picture of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Karte Parwan, Kabul. Source: Supplied by Pritpal Singh


Mr Singh added that United Sikhs is committed to providing continued rehabilitation support to evacuated Hindus and Sikhs.

According to the Indian World Forum, an organisation coordinating the evacuation efforts with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 200 more Hindus and Sikhs remain stuck in Afghanistan, while hundreds have found a safe passage outside the country, and some have chosen to stay back.

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

