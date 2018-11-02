United Sikhs comes to the aid of drought stricken Australian farmers

Volunteers from United Sikhs have surveyed severely hit drought areas of NSW and Queensland, in order to see the real picture of this ongoing tragedy.





Gurvinder Singh told SBS Punjabi that, ‘United Sikhs volunteers travelled across a perimeter of 1,215 Kms and met approximately 60 farming families who are worst affected due to this never-ending drought. Our volunteers are presently supplying the most essential commodity i.e. water to these families to survive. So far we have supplied app 13,000 litres of water to more than 30 families each and this help will continue’.





Gurvinder Singh says the aid will continue. Source: Gurvinder





‘To make the life of these drought-hit farmers even worse, the hay prices have almost doubled in recent months. With help of our donors we are still buying bales of hay at these exorbitant prices’, said Gurvinder.





'Many farmers are living in such remote areas that there is no internet or any other source of communication; consequently, these farmers never come to know about when and where the aid from the government or other agencies is available.'





Gurvinder says, ‘The farmers need all sort of help; food, water, petrol, diesel and even counselling which nobody is considering right now. Most of their loved ones have moved away from farming and into the big cities in order to survive, leaving older farmers behind’.





Many farmers haven’t cultivated any crop since the last couple of years because the land is so barren and has become like a rock.





Gurvinder has appealed all community to join in helping these severely hit farmers, ‘Last few weeks have seen small patches of rain which is not going to help last seven years of drought. All community members should come up to provide long-term, ongoing kind of support to our farmers’.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









