Indian Australians to walk from Sydney to Canberra to raise funds for drought-stricken farmers

A group of Indian-Australians are working out last details of their ten-day walk organised to help drought-stricken farmers of Australia.





Sydney-based Sreeni Pillamarri along with few other friends and associates will undertake a 380 km walk from Sydney to Canberra from Saturday to raise funds for the drought-stricken farmers in NSW.





“We are aware of the plight of our farmers and we want to support them. We also want to raise awareness about their plight within our community and raise funds for them,” says Mr Pillamarri who is the president of the United Indian Associations.





Mr Pillamarri says this would be their way to say thank you to the farmers who toil hard to bring food to our tables.





Source: Supplied





The idea for the Walk for Farmers came two months ago, when the UIA raised $5000 for NSW Farmers and presented it during the Mateship Fair in Parramatta in August.





“But the amount was not enough. Also we wanted to raise awareness among our Indian diaspora. So we decided to organise this walk, talk about this issue and collect donations from both the Indian diasporathe and Australian community to support the Australian farmers.”





The group has set a target of raising $250,000 for Aussie Helpers Ltd, a major Australian farmers charity organisation.





Source: Supplied





The Walk for Farmers will start from Parramatta Town Hall on Saturday morning and trek through Campbelltown, Bowral, Moss Vale and Goulburn before arriving in the nation’s capital by Monday, on October 1st.





The members and friends of the United Indian Associations will walk approximately 35 to 40 km daily and camp in caravan overnight.





“People are most welcome to join us. We would like more of us join this initiative,” Mr Pillamarri said.



