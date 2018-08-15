SBS Punjabi

Indian community comes forward to support drought-affected farmers

More than 30 cars drove to Yeoval, south of Dubbo, to deliver groceries to drought-affected farmers. Source: Supplied

Published 15 August 2018 at 3:37pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 3:48pm
By Preetinder Grewal
More than 50 Indian Australian families have come forward to support drought-affected farmers in regional New South Wales. Dozens of volunteers travelled in a convoy from Sydney to deliver much-needed goods to drought-stricken farmers.

