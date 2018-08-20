Sikh farmers of Coffs Harbour hit hard by drought

The devastating effects of Australia's unprecedented drought are spreading further through the eastern states, with coastal farmers now suffering as well.





Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales mid-north coast is famous for the Big Banana.





But it has, in fact, been berry country since the turn of the century, with 80 per cent of Australia's blueberries coming from the region.





And while the paddocks look prosperous with seas of green, growers here are in drought. That includes Sid Sidhu, a veteran farmer of 37 years.





Because of the drought, Sid Sidhu could lose up to half a million dollars in his blueberry investment, which includes 26,000 blueberry plants.

He and his sons are making a better return on their cucumbers, grown in hydroponic houses and not reliant on natural rainfall or soil. But Mr Sidhu says their water supply is severely depleted.





The Sidhus are one of 150 farming families of Sikh faith in the town of Woolgoolga, a community that has bolstered the local and national economy since the early 1900s.





Gurmesh Singh is a third-generation farmer, with 200 acres of blueberries and macadamias across three farms. But his blueberries are not growing to their full potential as the fruit enters its seasonal peak. And with minimal rain and limited access to run-off water, he says it may prove too difficult to turn a profit.





Michael Singh's 12 hectares are home to one of just a dozen banana farms left on the Coffs Coast. The drought has hit him hard. He says he expects to lose up to 40 per cent of his return this season.





There is a shortage of skilled labour across the Coffs Coast. Farmers are desperate for government incentives to entice local residents to work for them. Gurmesh Singh says some other practical solutions would go a long way.





