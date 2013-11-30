SBS Punjabi

Farming in Australia: Challenges faced by Punjabi farmers

Punjabi farmers Amandeep Sidhu (middle), Charnamat Singh and Mukhtiar Singh

Punjabi farmers Amandeep Sidhu (middle), Charnamat Singh and Mukhtiar Singh. Source: Supplied by Charnamat Singh

Published 30 November 2013
By Preetinder Grewal
Amandeep Singh Sidhu is a Punjabi farmer from Bonville, near Coffs's Harbour, NSW. In this conversation with Mr Sidhu, SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal tried to fetch some information about the farming challenges in Australia.

