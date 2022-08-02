Swatantar Raj Singh - The Boxing Coach of India honoured with Dronacharya Award 2015 for his life time achievements

Presently employed with Sports Authority of India, Mr. S R Singh is still wielding his magic wand to produce world beaters in boxing. He has been instrumental in putting Indian boxing on the world map. Mr. Singh continues to inspire the young generation to pick up the sport with great dedication and hard work.





Swatantar Raj Singh with his son outside Rashtarpati Bhawan, New Delhi





Dronacharya Award is an award presented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, government of India for excellence in sports coaching. The award comprises a bronze statuette of Dronacharya, a scroll of honour and a cash component of Rs.500,000. The award was instituted in 1985





Swatantar Raj Singh is a former All India Inter - University Champion and national level player with a vast experience and highly qualified in the field of boxing coaching. S R Singh belongs to the rare class of coaches who can spot a talent at the first sight and mould one into an achiever. He has coached a host of Boxers/ Teams with distinction and still continues his winning trail. All his wards and teams have excelled in their sport.





His persistent dedication and determination towards the sport combined with innovative coaching to the players has constantly paved way for the medal in international arena.





He has played an instrumental role in churning out outstanding boxing players in not only in national level but at international platforms too. He trained players who further excelled in the boxing sport and participated in Olympics.





Some Key Achievements:





S R Singh was adjudged the best coach of India in 1991.

S R Singh has to his credit, grooming of 12 Olympians and 13 Arjuna Awardees.

Mr. Singh's hard work can be gauged by the achievements of his students. His ward Jaydev Bistwas was awarded with Dhronacharya Award in 2009. His trainees namely Dharmender Singh Yadav, Gopal Dewang, Manoj Pingle, Mukund Killekar, Seera Jayram, Jitender Kumar & Mohd. Ali Qamar has done exceedingly well to be conferred with Arjuna Award.





He has produced youngest ever boxer, Dharmender Singh Yadav who participated in Senior Asian Boxing Championship, Bejing in the year 1989 at a tender age of 16.5 years and won bronze medal for the country. He was the first Indian civilian boxer who has won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games, 1990Auckland at the age under 18 years. Dharmender Singh Yadav also reached the Senior World Cup semi- finals 1990, Bombay and was conferred with Arjuna Award at the age of 19 in the year 1991.





Mr. Singh has also has the credit of grooming Praveen Kumar who has won first ever bronze medal for Indian in the Youth World Championship, 2000 in Budapest Hungary. He also has the credit of grooming Balbir Singh, who was the first ever Indian boxer to have won Gold medal in the Junior/Cadet World Championship, 2003.





Mr Singh has accompanied and coached Indian team to win a big haul of 6 medals in Sr. Asian Boxing Championship held at Beijing, China, 1989.





He has coached and groomed Delhi Boxing Team who have been first ever civilian team beating Services in the year 1991 to win the Junior National Championship, Aizwal, Mizoram.





Mr. Singh also produced outstanding results at the Youth Asian Championship, 1995 at Pintung, Taiwan.





His ward Akashay Kumar has also won Gold medal in Junior Asian Championship in the year 2006. His disciple Prayag Chauhan has won Gold medal in Junior Asian Boxing Championship held in Kazakhstan from 15- 21 April, 2013.





In his latest endeavour, he has to his credit grooming and coaching of Shamjetsabam Sarjubala and Saweety in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship, Jeju, 2014.









