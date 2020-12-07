Sydney-based Sikh organisation provides community input on Religious Freedoms and Equality Bill

In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Narinder Singh from ASAL said they were invited to make a submission to the committee despite missing the deadline in the absence of feedback from groups representing Sikhs - the fastest growing and fifth-largest religion in Australia.





“Earlier, when a similar bill was introduced at the federal level, ASAL had made a joint submission along with the United Sikhs. After that, many state governments started introducing similar bills and NSW is one of them.





“ASAL had also received an invitation to make a submission by 21 August 2020, but we missed the deadline due to other priorities amidst the pandemic," said Mr Singh.





Highlights:





Committee on the Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedoms and Equality) Bill 2020 invites ASAL to make a submission

Australian Sikh Association Ltd. (ASAL) was invited to present its views on the key amendment

The feedback provided by ASAL raised sensitive concerns of the Sikh community

Mr Singh lamented that despite having more than six gurudwaras in Sydney metro alone, not even a single submission was made by the representatives of the community on the amendment to the crucial bill.





“ASAL was told if they can’t make a submission, at least they should come for a public hearing and submit their feedback on the bill. Fortunately, we were invited and given a chance to put forth our concerns."











Mr Singh along with assistant company secretary took up the task to prepare a summary submission ahead of their appearance before the committee.





“I went through all the submissions made by many other religious groups as well as the previous submissions made by ASAL to the federal government in just two days and submitted it to the inquiry committee before our appearance."





Click here to read the submission.





Representative image of a turban-wearing Sikh Source: Getty Images/ChiccoDodiFC





Mr Singh said the group believes that the bill is quite crucial but some of its objectives need to be amended particularly those concerning attire at the workplace.





“If some employer kicks out an employee for wearing a hijab or a turban then it won’t be classified as discrimination. I told the committee that most Sikhs wear a turban, and some have unshorn hair and beard, therefore, an amendment is required here to protect them against religious discrimination."





The group also raised an objection on inclusion of religious schools and charitable hospitals under the definition of 'Religious Ethos Organisations.'





"Definition of "religious ethos organization" should be limited to organizations that teach/practice faith i.e. churches, mosques, gurdwaras and temples etc. and should not be extended to, schools, colleges, hospitals and businesses inspired by religion unless in cases where a school is being operated to promote mother tongue and teaching religious beliefs."





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





