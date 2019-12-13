Tanveer Sangha makes it to Australia's U-19 World Cup squad

Tanveer Sangha, a budding Australian cricketer of Indian origin, has been selected in the team that will represent Australia in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.





The announcement was made today by Cricket Australia, in which he, along with two other spin bowlers, were mentioned as Australia’s “strong spin contingent” for the tournament in South Africa.





He celebrated his 18 th birthday last month. His father Joga Singh tells SBS Punjabi that Tanveer is perhaps the “youngest player in the Big Bash League (BBL)”.





A resident of Sydney, Tanveer has also recently signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder for BBL’s next season. And dons the Baggy Green to boot.





Born in Australia to migrant parents who left India in 1997, Tanveer has been a part of Australia’s Under-19 squad since he was 16 but the announcement for the team that will go to South Africa to participate in the Under-19 World Cup was made only today.





Tanveer (left) with his father Joga Singh. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh adds that although Tanveer is an all rounder, he is gaining fame for his spin bowling.





“He is a very confident young man and his calmness polishes his game further,” Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi .





Having recently finished Year 12 at school, he is focusing on nothing but his game, Mr Singh adds.





“We are simple people and never like to flaunt our achievements. Tanveer has also picked up this trait, so much so that if I tell him that I have received a request for him to do a media interview, he says that he’d rather spend that time on improving his game,” Mr Singh signs off.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





