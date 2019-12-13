SBS Punjabi

Tanveer Sangha makes it to Australia's U-19 World Cup squad

SBS Punjabi

Tanveer Sangha

Tanveer wears the Baggy Green and celebrates taking a wicket. Source: Tanveer Sangha

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2019 at 2:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By MP Singh, Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Amongst the youngest players to make it to the national squad and BBL, Tanveer Sangha is a leg spinner who is bowling cricket lovers over.

Published 13 December 2019 at 2:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By MP Singh, Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Tanveer Sangha, a budding Australian cricketer of Indian origin, has been selected in the team that will represent Australia in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

The announcement was made today by Cricket Australia, in which he, along with two other spin bowlers, were mentioned as Australia’s “strong spin contingent” for the tournament in South Africa.

He celebrated his 18th birthday last month. His father Joga Singh tells SBS Punjabi that Tanveer is perhaps the “youngest player in the Big Bash League (BBL)”.

A resident of Sydney, Tanveer has also recently signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder for BBL’s next season. And dons the Baggy Green to boot.

Born in Australia to migrant parents who left India in 1997, Tanveer has been a part of Australia’s Under-19 squad since he was 16 but the announcement for the team that will go to South Africa to participate in the Under-19 World Cup was made only today.

ts
Tanveer (left) with his father Joga Singh. Source: Supplied


Mr Singh adds that although Tanveer is an all rounder, he is gaining fame for his spin bowling.

“He is a very confident young man and his calmness polishes his game further,” Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi.

Having recently finished Year 12 at school, he is focusing on nothing but his game, Mr Singh adds.

“We are simple people and never like to flaunt our achievements. Tanveer has also picked up this trait, so much so that if I tell him that I have received a request for him to do a media interview, he says that he’d rather spend that time on improving his game,” Mr Singh signs off.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Related stories

'I want to win the Cricket World Cup for Australia', says Shobit Singh

Melbourne cricketer Jay Jhamb shines as Australia wins Trans-Tasman series

Singh domination of cricket in Australia



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?