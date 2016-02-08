Tax talk - My deductions

ATO Source: AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni
The Australian Taxation App has added a new feature called 'My Deductions' to make it easier for people to save their receipts etc in one place for tax return.As the year progresses towards the end of another financial year, Australian Taxation office relationship Manager Jagjit Singh reminds us to get our paperwork ready for the timely lodgment of out tax return. Manpreet Kaur Singh gets the full information in this interview
Published 8 February 2016 at 4:56pm
