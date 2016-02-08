SBS Punjabi

Tax talk - My deductions

SBS Punjabi

ATO

ATO Source: AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2016 at 4:56pm
Source: SBS

The Australian Taxation App has added a new feature called 'My Deductions' to make it easier for people to save their receipts etc in one place for tax return.As the year progresses towards the end of another financial year, Australian Taxation office relationship Manager Jagjit Singh reminds us to get our paperwork ready for the timely lodgment of out tax return. Manpreet Kaur Singh gets the full information in this interview

Published 8 February 2016 at 4:56pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'