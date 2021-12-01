Teach young children to swim, urges coach Anupreet Bedi

Highlights One in two children are not learning to swim, with 27% of those unable to attend lessons due to COVID: Report

Swimming is a life-saving skill that can be learnt at all ages, says coach

Ms Bedi has been running swimming schools for the past five years.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the swim coach said water safety is an essential skill for children and adults of all ages living in a country like Australia where it's challenging to avoid waters, especially in the summers.





"Australia is surrounded by waters, and most suburbs and households have swimming pools. Therefore, utmost caution and skill are required to remain safe while taking a dip," she said.





Ms Bedi said this summer season poses a greater risk of drowning, particularly among young children, since many of them have missed their swimming lessons due to the enduring lockdowns induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.





"Since we have re-opened our schools, we have noticed a huge drop in the number of young learners due to the gap in their regular swimming lessons during lockdowns," she said.





According to new data commissioned by a SwimSafer Report, one in two Australian children are not learning to swim, with 27 per cent of those unable to attend lessons due to COVID restrictions.





Ms Bedi said this has aggravated the risk of drowning this summer.





Swimming lessons at swimming school Source: Anupreet Bedi





Ms Bedi added that while some parents prefer to teach this skill to their children at a very young age, it is essential to know that it is not hard to learn swimming as you grow up.





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





