Technology aims to tackle climate change, emergency disasters and justice issues

Manager Technicial Industrial Engineer working and control roboticts with monitoring system software and icon industry network connection on tablet. Source: iStockphoto

Published 20 December 2021 at 12:46pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Harleen Kaur
It's hoped this strategy of innovation can help improve health information in remote communities and health outcomes for culturally diverse people.

Technology companies have been hard at work developing smart solutions to tackle climate change, emergency disasters and justice issues around the world. 

More than 120 companies from about 35 countries submitted their ideas to Humanitech in a bid to overcome global challenges using innovation and creativity.

Humanitech is part of the Australian Red Cross and it works on translating new ideas into systems that support the humanitarian sector. Humanitech's Lab Manager is Alastair Pryor. 

"Especially out of COVID, it has really become apparent that there are a lot of diverse communities that are unrepresented, that have no health information translated in their languages, which (causes) so many other types of vulnerabilities on top of what they are already experiencing."

Mr Pryor says the solution for this is a database giving users the chance to access words in languages they can understand.

 "And it's looking at all the existing information that is required and then making sure it is translated accurately, to say Khmer or to Arabic, and then having that database to be able to translate information I guess in real time."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.

