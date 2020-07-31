Temporary skilled visa holders face a 'double hit' during coronavirus pandemic

As the pandemic forces many businesses to stand down their employees, temporary skilled visa holders - also known as sponsored workers - are facing a double hit.





The government says temporary workers who have been stood down but not laid off will maintain a valid visa. But for those who have been let go, it says they must find another employer or make arrangements to leave Australia.





The government had allowed temporary visa holders to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation until July. But support groups including the Migrant Workers Centre's Matt Kunkel say that's not enough.





"The issue with access to super payment is a one off payment and people have ongoing issues rent, food, tuition needs to be paid for international students so it's not a one of payment required here it's ongoing payment."





