'The $50 note I withdrew from a Melbourne ATM was fake'

Published 9 May 2018 at 11:14am, updated 9 May 2018 at 12:38pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Melbourne resident Manmohan Singh Saxena had withdrawn $500 from the local ATM before departing for India. When he tried to use the notes at the Duty Free store, he was told that one of the notes was fake. "I was horrified and hugely embarrassed", Mr Saxena told SBS Punjabi.
