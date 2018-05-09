SBS Punjabi

'The $50 note I withdrew from a Melbourne ATM was fake'

The note that wasn't accepted at a Duty free shop at Melbourne International Airport

The note that wasn't accepted at a Duty free shop at Melbourne International Airport Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 9 May 2018 at 11:14am, updated 9 May 2018 at 12:38pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Melbourne resident Manmohan Singh Saxena had withdrawn $500 from the local ATM before departing for India. When he tried to use the notes at the Duty Free store, he was told that one of the notes was fake. "I was horrified and hugely embarrassed", Mr Saxena told SBS Punjabi.

To read the story in full, please click on the link below.

READ MORE

Beware of fake $50 notes



