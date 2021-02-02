The challenges of coming out of immigration detention

Some wait for that day for years, and when it comes, it brings with it new challenges; such as finding a job if allowed to work and finding a place to live when they can afford it.





The first year of freedom for many is the most important, with some succeeding - such as the Invictus Games athletes from Afghanistan did - while others find themselves living below the poverty line sometimes unable to eat and even becoming homeless.





For the Invictus Games athletes from Afghanistan who arrived in Australia for the games in 2018 and applied for asylum, their claims were clear cut with supporting evidence.





As explained by the athletes' lawyer, Alison Battison with Human Rights For All, they received support in every way from the government here.





"There are six Invictus games gentlemen. Most of them are working, gainfully employed. Almost all of them have applied to bring their families across because their families remain targeted by the Taliban because of their involvement in the Afghani National Army who are fighting the Taliban, so they've been very focused on that process. They have all had operations by Doctor Munjed Al Muderis to have the osteointegration for new prosthetic legs."





