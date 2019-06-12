The cross-cultural connection of sharing food across the fence

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen The cross-cultural connection of sharing food across the fencePlay08:45SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.05MB)Published 12 June 2019 at 11:24am, updated 29 August 2019 at 4:58pmBy Preetinder GrewalSource: SBS Can food bring different cultures together? It seems possible when you look at these two Melbourne-based families of Indian and Iraqi origin.Published 12 June 2019 at 11:24am, updated 29 August 2019 at 4:58pmBy Preetinder GrewalSource: SBSSharing food across the fence has become a common affair between these two Melbourne-based families – be it an authentic Indian chicken curry, a delicious Middle Eastern falafel, biryani or baklava.Know the full story - READ MOREExchanging biryani and baklava over the fenceShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?