The cross-cultural connection of sharing food across the fence

Published 12 June 2019 at 11:24am, updated 29 August 2019 at 4:58pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Can food bring different cultures together? It seems possible when you look at these two Melbourne-based families of Indian and Iraqi origin.

Sharing food across the fence has become a common affair between these two Melbourne-based families – be it an authentic Indian chicken curry, a delicious Middle Eastern falafel, biryani or baklava.

Know the full story - 
Exchanging biryani and baklava over the fence



