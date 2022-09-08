The Dos and Don'ts of Australian etiquette, how to avoid the pitfalls

As one of the most multicultural nations on Earth, Australia now presents a unique culture and rules of etiquette that merge the diverse nature of our population. While some aspects of what is considered ‘good etiquette’ in Australia can be easily identified, there are also many unwritten rules for what is considered polite, appropriate, or rude.





Amanda King is the founder of the Australian Finishing School. She teaches people of all cultural backgrounds what constitutes acceptable conduct in the Australian context.





Ms King warns that language barriers and cultural differences may challenge migrants trying to break into social or professional circles. She says it’s crucial to understand and follow accepted protocols.





"They are really down to those basic ABCs, so it's our appearance and our behaviour, most definitely our dining and communication. And the communication is the real key one, how to be a skilful conversationalist so, at the end of the day, that's quite difficult when English may not be your first language.”





Although it may take time and practice for newly arrived migrants to learn the dos and don’ts of polite behaviour in Australia, there is a very important place to start... And that is avoiding asking certain questions that are considered inappropriate or taboo.





Etiquette instructor Amanda King advises that in social or professional situations it is very important to be on time. If you are running late for a gathering or a meeting, let your host know at least 15-20 minutes beforehand.





Also, make sure you introduce yourself clearly and confidently to others.



