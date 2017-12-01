‘The greatest treasure is you’, Ivanka Trump tells Indian female entrepreneurs

The daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka addressed the entrepreneurs attending the summit, saying, “Only when women are empowered to thrive will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential.”





Quoting a study, Ivanka Trump added, "Losing the gender entrepreneurship gap worldwide could grow our global GDP by as much as 2 percent.”





Ms Trump also met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while she visited India, and was hosted to a stately banquet at the Nizam of Hyderabad's former palace, Falaknuma.





Hear more about this in our weekly edition of India Diary, and also about word sparring between Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi on GST - which Rahul Gandhi has dubbed as Gabbar Singh Tax.





Also in this report, hear about the election of Gobind Singh Longowal as the new president of SGPC - Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.





