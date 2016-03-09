SBS Punjabi

The Hidden Truth - A movie about domestic violence

Main character of movie The Hidden Truth

Source: Supplied

Published 9 March 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 10:00pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The Hidden Truth highlights the social problem of domestic violence which is still very much prevalent within the Indian society, especially overseas.

Gurmeet Sran is a Melbourne based movie writer and director who has recently directed the movie, The Hidden Truth, which highlights the problem of domestic violence in Indian community. 

The movie talks about the lack of awareness amongst migrants regarding rules and laws of Australia and also the lack of information to get help. The movie encourages the victims to speak about their problem and reach out for help.

Gurmeet Sran has previously made many short movies, and this movie is his first ever full length feature film. The movie is a local production with setting and actors from Australia itself.

