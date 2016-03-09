The Hidden Truth - A movie about domestic violence

Gurmeet Sran is a Melbourne based movie writer and director who has recently directed the movie, The Hidden Truth, which highlights the problem of domestic violence in Indian community.
The movie talks about the lack of awareness amongst migrants regarding rules and laws of Australia and also the lack of information to get help. The movie encourages the victims to speak about their problem and reach out for help.
Gurmeet Sran has previously made many short movies, and this movie is his first ever full length feature film. The movie is a local production with setting and actors from Australia itself.