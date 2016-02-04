The J&K political conundrum

SBS Punjabi

Published 4 February 2016 at 8:21pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 12:27pm
By Shamsher Kainth
It has been nearly a month since Mufti Mohammed Sayeed passed away, and the state of Jammu & Kashmir is without a chief minister. But, Mehbooba Mufti, Sayeed's daughter and hair apparent, seems to be palying hardball with coalition partner BJP when she asked for more measures and confidence building measures for J&K. On Wednesday, leaders of the state BJP and the PDP met governor NN Vohra to find a solution to the ongoing political stalemate. Pradeep Dutta, senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Times Now news channel analyses the situation.

