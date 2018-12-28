The New Year resolutions of Aussie Punjabis

It's that time of the year when New Year resolutions are made by the truckload. While losing weight seems passe as a self-goal for the new year, enhancement of the self seems to have reinvented itself with augmented new year resolutions. Nikita Shorey wants to read more, Nimrat Singh wants to eat better and Gurpreet Singh wants to travel far and wide Down Under.





In conversation with SBS Punjabi, Aussie Punjabis lay out their desires for 2019.





