The New Year resolutions of Aussie Punjabis

2019 New Year's resolutions

New Year's resolutions are on people-s to-do list at this time of the year. Source: Unsplash

Published 28 December 2018 at 8:53pm
By Ruchika Talwar
From adopting a gluten-free diet to reading 100 books in 2019, the Punjabi community has made some interesting and ambitious resolutions.

It's that time of the year when New Year resolutions are made by the truckload. While losing weight seems passe as a self-goal for the new year, enhancement of the self seems to have reinvented itself with augmented new year resolutions. Nikita Shorey wants to read more, Nimrat Singh wants to eat better and Gurpreet Singh wants to travel far and wide Down Under. 

In conversation with SBS Punjabi, Aussie Punjabis lay out their desires for 2019.

To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.

