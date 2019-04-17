The number of Lower House MPs will go up after 2019 federal elections

On May 18th, Australians will choose 151 MPs to represent them in the Lower House - the House of Representatives. The Coalition currently holds 74 seats and Labor 69, but a redrawing of the electoral boundaries means the Coalition starts with a notional 73 seats and Labor 72.





On polling day, voters receive two ballot papers with House of Representatives voting on the green ballot paper and Senate voting on the larger white ballot paper.





Evan Ekin-Smyth from the Australian Electoral Commission says voters need to number every box on the green ballot paper by placing a number 1 in the box next next to their most preferred candidate and then numbering the rest of the boxes in ascending order finishing with their least preferred candidate.





