SBS Punjabi

The number of Lower House MPs will go up after 2019 federal elections

The House of Representative ballot is the green one.

Must number each box Source: AEC

Published 17 April 2019 at 1:43pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:32pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by MP Singh
Population growth has resulted in the creation of additional House of Representative seats, with 151 seats subject to election this time.

On May 18th, Australians will choose 151 MPs to represent them in the Lower House - the House of Representatives. The Coalition currently holds 74 seats and Labor 69, but a redrawing of the electoral boundaries means the Coalition starts with a notional 73 seats and Labor 72.

On polling day, voters receive two ballot papers with House of Representatives voting on the green ballot paper and Senate voting on the larger white ballot paper.

Evan Ekin-Smyth from the Australian Electoral Commission says voters need to number every box on the green ballot paper by placing a number 1 in the box next next to their most preferred candidate and then numbering the rest of the boxes in ascending order finishing with their least preferred candidate.  

