The stigma facing people who have had COVID-19

Fully immunised people in New South Wales must show their vaccination certificate, complete with a big green tick, in order to access businesses and services.





For those unable to get their second dose so close to having the virus, instead are given a different Medical Clearance Notice from New South Wales Health.





This should give them the same access as vaccinated people, but many businesses and clinics she has showed it to, aren't familiar with the paperwork.





"I understand that people want to stay safe. But I also don't want to have to be discussing with every single individual place that I go to, you know, going into detail as to why I can't get tested, and you know why does my tick look different to someone else's tick. Having to then explain to different businesses, every time it gets a bit, it gets a bit frustrating."





Doctor Elizabeth Oliver is a Sydney-based General Practitioner who is providing in-home telehealth consultations for people with Covid-19.





She says it's likely awareness will increase over time, as more people who've recovered from the virus rejoin the community.





“We've got a lot of people coming out of isolation, and we're as a community adjusting to what's going on in real time. And so, you know, maybe people are not aware of like, what do we do with people who have had COVID? How do we, how soon should they be vaccinated? Do they have enough antibodies to protect them? Can we consider that they're not infected, all of those things are maybe not widely known among the community"





