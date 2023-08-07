The story of Private Ganessa Singh 10th Battalion Australian Imperial Force

He participated in Operations France and Flanders from the 23/1/18 near Villers Bretonneux before becoming sick with bronchitis and being discharged medically unfit 20/9/18.





Amazingly, two of the medals awarded to Pte Ganessa Singh are now in Mr Gurmit Singh's private collection in Toronto, Canada. Gurmit, along with Pardeep Singh Nagra and others, are buying historical objects and artefacts related to the global Sikh community, and have helped establish the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada.





Source: Gurmit Singh/ SBS Punjabi





The picture here shows a WW1 British War Medal (7351 PTE. G. SINGH 10 - BN A.I.F) and WW1 Victory Medal (7351 PTE. G. SINGH 10 BN A.I.F), both awarded to Private Ganessa Singh of the Australian Imperial Forces. Lets hear more from Pardeep Singh Nagra, the Executive Director of the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada, about what prompted him, Gurmit and other members of their organisation, to preserve these historical objects.



