'The Unseen World’: An avid traveller’s travel diary

Published 20 June 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 10:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Melbourne-based Ginni Sagoo is a passionate traveller who has explored many countries during the last 10 years. Mr Sagoo has recently published a book ‘Andithi Dunia’ (The Unseen World) which is a compilation of his travel notes and keen observations from his visits to USA and India. In this interview, he shares his travel experiences and adventures with us.
