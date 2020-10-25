The untold history: Tribute to Sufi saint Hazrat Sai Miyan Mir

The tomb of Hazrat Sain Mian Mir

Source: Supplied

Sain Miyan Mir (1550 – 1635) was a famous Sufi Muslim saint who resided in Lahore, specifically in the town of Dharampura in present-day Pakistan.

According to Tawarikh-i-Punjab (1848), Hazrat Mian Mir laid the foundation of the Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple), at the request of the fifth Guru in Sikhism, Guru Arjan Dev ji. 

Listen to this audio report by Masood Mallhi for more information about Sain Mian Mir.

