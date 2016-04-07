The World Health Day - 7th April, 2016 "Beat Diabetes"

SBS Punjabi

"Beat Diabetes" Campaign

"Beat Diabetes" Campaign Source: WHO

Published 8 April 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 6:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਸ਼ੱਕਰ ਰੋਗ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਲਾਮੁਖੀ - The World Health organisation declared this year's World Health Day (7th April, 2016) the day to "Beat Diabetes". About 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, a number likely to more than double in the next 20 years. Diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications. Preetinder Grewal explains some of the facts associated with diabetes…

Diabetes Key Facts - by WHO
  • The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
  • The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.
  • Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly in middle- and low-income countries.
  • Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.
  • In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.
  • Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes will be the 7th leading cause of death in 2030.
  • Healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight and avoiding tobacco use are ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
  • Diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications.
More info http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs312/en/
