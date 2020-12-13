'There is a need to ban discrimination on the grounds of religious belief or activity'

Highlights Hindu Council of Australia makes submission to the committee on the Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedoms and Equality) Bill 2020

"Religion is currently not protected by NSW anti-discrimination law," said Mr Jain

The feedback raised sensitive concerns of the Hindu community

The Hindu Council of Australia has submitted its response to the committee on New South Wales' Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedoms and Equality) Bill 2020 .





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Jain who represented the council before the committee said he apprised them of the various Hindi religious practices and rituals that distinctly need to be performed by qualified priests.





“I told them that certain duties like ‘Aarti’ in Hindu religion have to be performed by qualified priests only who therefore require special treatment.





Advertisement

“But I don’t believe other duties like teaching, providing medical assistance, cleaning etc need to be performed by the members of a particular religion and therefore while assigning such duties, there should not be any discrimination," he said.





Hindu Council of Australia appeared before the enquiry committee for the Religious Freedom and Equality Bill. Source: Surinder Jain





Mr Jain added that the bill is quite complex and requires more scrutiny.





“I told the committee about what religious freedoms means for Hindus”.





“My religious freedom starts and stops at me. I may wear a ‘tilak’ or a turban or even dress up in any way I like and that is how I define my religious freedom," he said.





“But if I force my religious beliefs on others, I am violating their religious freedom”.





While people can’t be discriminated on their race, ethnicity and other factors in Australia, there is no such protection for discrimination on the basis of religion, said Mr Jain.





“The current discrimination laws need to be amended on certain grounds”, he said.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









