'There was no plan to go even near the Sikh temple,' says Sydney's 'Tiranga Rally' organiser

Published 26 February 2021 at 6:07pm, updated 3 March 2021 at 4:48pm
By SBS Punjabi
"We had no intention to move towards the Glenwood Gurdwara," claims Yogesh Khattar, the chief organiser of the 'Tiranga Rally' that took place in Sydney on 14 February. More details on Monday, 1 March 2021. Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

