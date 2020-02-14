‘They invite you into their world’: How this Australian woman fell in love with India

At the time of packing her bags, Ella Doonan could not have imagined that a few days later she’d find herself dressed in a bright blue lehenga , dancing to the tunes of bhangra, and spending her days with a ‘generous’ Punjabi family that would invite her into their colourful world.











An Australian woman is experiencing the quintessential Indian holiday

Ella Doonan from Melbourne is in India for a Yoga training course in Rishikesh

“Indian people love to invite you to their homes,” says Ms Doonan

Melbourne-based young yoga enthusiast, Ms Doonan told SBS Punjabi that she met Kanwarpal Singh at a local restaurant nestled in Derby, WA a few years ago.





They have since been close friends and when Mr Singh discovered that Ella would be in India for a yoga training camp at the time of his sister’s wedding, he extended her a “last-minute” invite, which took her to the saffron fields of Punjab. Ella Doonan with her friend Kanwarpal Singh. Source: Supplied





Ms Doonan said that her first trip to India was back in 2016 when she enrolled for a yoga teacher training course in Kerala.





"This is my second trip, I had never before been to the northern parts of India," she said.





“At the last minute, when Kanwar invited me to his sister’s wedding, it was pretty remarkable. So he picked me up from the Delhi airport, we had a hair-raising drive to Punjab.





"There were cars and trucks honking, travelling on the opposite side of the road right towards us and I spotted cows meandering across the highway." Kanwarpal Singh had invited Ella Donnan at his sister’s wedding ceremony. Source: Supplied





Recalling the best part of their road trip, Ms Doonan said her mouth waters every time she thinks of the buttery paranthas and Masala tea they savoured at a roadside restaurant on the highway.





But what she can’t essentially forget is the hospitality of Mr Singh’s family members who she claimed took her as one of their own.





“One thing that I have realised is that Indian people are very generous and they like to invite you into their world. Every time we’d go to Kanwar’s relative’s house, they’d serve us snacks and lots and lots of sweets.” Ella Doonan with Kanwarpal Singh - 'All dressed for the wedding!' Source: Supplied





At the end of four days with Mr Singh’s family, Ms Doonan claimed that she’d developed a taste for the “swaad” (tasty) paranthas , her English was littered with a few Punjabi words, and she’d learned to sway in a lehenga that she absolutely adored.





“I think knowing someone local in Punjab was really incredibly helpful. If you know someone local, it can absolutely change your experience and helps to see the love and beauty that exists beyond the traffic and mayhem that you experience on first arriving in India," she adds. Ella Doonan with Kanwarpal (R) and his friend (C): ‘Trying this almond milk drink with rosewater from a street stall’. Source: Supplied





Ms Doonan who is currently in Rishikesh, to enhance her yoga journey said although this part of India is very different from what she experienced in Punjab, she finds the hill town “interesting” and its spiritual energy “infectious.”





“Rishikesh is so interesting. It’s known as the yoga capital of the world. It seems to me like a meeting place of any sort of spiritual fanatic. You see the sadhus everywhere, men who have surrendered material wealth and meditating their way through life," she said.





“And you walk down the street and you hear Hare Krishna music blasting through the speakers. And of course, there are yoga schools and ashrams everywhere. This place has a large spiritual history and its pretty fascinating."





Ella Doonan attended yoga classes at Tattvaa Yogashala at Rishikesh, a city in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, in the Himalayan foothill. Source: Supplied





Ms Doonan also shared her experience as a solo female traveller in India.





“I haven’t had any problems during both my trips here. I approached India differently as opposed to how I approach other countries," she said.





"I know that other women have found it difficult especially when you arrive at a place and taxi drivers all trying to grab your bags. I think it can be a safe place if you take some precautions." This is what a typical delicious ‘Thali’ offers in Rishikesh. Source: Supplied





Ms Doonan who is just back in Melbourne is excited to share more about this 'incredible' journey.





"It was great being able to share the incredible experiences I have had in India. I am already planning my next trip back," she added.





