This Australian state is considering plan to fly back international students

New modelling from the Mitchell Institute shows that border closures mean the value of Australia's intern­­ational education sector will shrink from 40.3 billion dollars in 2019 to 20.5 billion dollars by the end of 2022.





In New South Wales alone, international students make up 14-billion dollars of the states economy.





The news comes despite Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying Australia's borders will remain closed until next year.





The proposal states that students coming into New South Wales would be counted under a separate arrival cap, and would not take away spaces from returning Australian citizens.





The Institute concluded this suggests international students are not enrolling online in sufficient quantities to arrest the decline in overall international student enrolment.





Catriona Jackson from Universities Australia says the closure of international borders until next year will posee a serious challenges for all Australian Universities





"Universities have a very serious revenue challenge. We lost 1.8 billion dollars last year, 2 billion predicted to be lost this year. If we don't have students back from overseas in substantial numbers before the middle of next year, the situation will get worst. No sector can sustain those sorts of losses without real damage, real damage to the nation and to our ability to be productive and recover"











