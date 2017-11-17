This "Shaadi" you can not afford to ignore

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film's story ascends from the social and customary underlying foundations of a small town from Uttar Pradesh, and is around two normal working class individuals, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are engaged and soon to be married. But Aarti chooses to take after her dreams and goes separate ways from Satyendra. In any case, life gets them back together and what occurs next will be enthrilled to watch.





The second release of this week, Qarib Qarib Singlle' is a contemporary love story of two people who embark upon an unusual journey which becomes a mad adventure. The film starring Irfan Khan and Parvathy raked in Rs. 1 crore on Tuesday.





