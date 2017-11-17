SBS Punjabi

This "Shaadi" you can not afford to ignore

Published 17 November 2017 at 7:19pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 7:22pm
By Gautam Kapil
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Karbanadas Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana released with Irrfan Khan and Parvathys Qarib Qarib Singlle. Both have shown a growth on the box office. "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" earned 1.64 crores on day one. Here is the 'Bollywood Gupshup' for this week.

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film's story ascends from the social and customary underlying foundations of a small town from Uttar Pradesh, and is around two normal working class individuals, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are engaged and soon to be married. But Aarti chooses to take after her dreams and goes separate ways from Satyendra. In any case, life gets them back together and what occurs next will be enthrilled to watch.

 The second release of this week, Qarib Qarib Singlle' is a contemporary love story of two people who embark upon an unusual journey which becomes a mad adventure. The film starring Irfan Khan and Parvathy raked in Rs. 1 crore on Tuesday.

Listen to the above audio link, for more news in Bollywood Gupshup.

 

 

