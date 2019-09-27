This visa has seen 20% more grants in a single year

Source: AAP
Published 27 September 2019 at 9:48pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
The number of second-year Working Holiday Maker visas granted in Australia has increased by 20 per cent over the past year. The Federal Government is actively pursuing reciprocal visa agreements with 13 countries, in the hope it will attract even more workers. The visas mainly attract young backpackers who then engage in seasonal work in the agricultural sector. Over 43,000 young people worked on the visas in the past year alone.
