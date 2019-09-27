SBS Punjabi

This visa has seen 20% more grants in a single year

The agriculture industry is calling for the federal government to scrap an increase in tax for people on working holidays.

Published 27 September 2019 at 9:48pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
The number of second-year Working Holiday Maker visas granted in Australia has increased by 20 per cent over the past year. The Federal Government is actively pursuing reciprocal visa agreements with 13 countries, in the hope it will attract even more workers. The visas mainly attract young backpackers who then engage in seasonal work in the agricultural sector. Over 43,000 young people worked on the visas in the past year alone.

